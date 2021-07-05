Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,491 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $16,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autodesk by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,282,403,000 after purchasing an additional 276,371 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after acquiring an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Autodesk by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $992,533,000 after acquiring an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth about $1,054,698,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Autodesk by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,078,000 after acquiring an additional 71,277 shares during the period. 86.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $342.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $291.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.86.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $297.74 on Monday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.83 and a 12 month high of $321.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $283.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $65.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.33.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The company had revenue of $989.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

