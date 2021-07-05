Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 47.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,809 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 132,969 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $17,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total value of $316,717.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP John R. Liddicoat sold 34,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $4,389,182.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MDT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.33.

MDT stock opened at $126.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.00. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $89.22 and a twelve month high of $132.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

