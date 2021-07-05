Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $216,000 Stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 26.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,759,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 68.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,259,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,001,000 after buying an additional 1,323,758 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 116.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,074,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,202,000 after buying an additional 1,115,865 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,801,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $390,845,000 after buying an additional 752,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,582,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,726,000 after buying an additional 586,439 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DLR opened at $150.27 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $165.49. The company has a market cap of $42.31 billion, a PE ratio of 97.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 3.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.60%.

In related news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total transaction of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.84, for a total value of $30,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 483,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,362,862.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.07.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

