Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,652 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 2.22% of Advance Auto Parts worth $266,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,708,000 after purchasing an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,637 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 22,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,497,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAP opened at $211.05 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.90 and a 52-week high of $211.16.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on AAP shares. Argus boosted their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $227.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.95.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

