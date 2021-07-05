Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Equitable Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:EQGPF) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 68,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 179.0 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EQGPF shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Equitable Group from C$155.00 to C$157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Equitable Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Equitable Group from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Equitable Group from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of EQGPF stock opened at $109.02 on Monday. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of $62.64 and a 52-week high of $119.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.53.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

