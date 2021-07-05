Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) Short Interest Down 18.5% in June

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,100 shares, a drop of 18.5% from the May 31st total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of CTTAY opened at $14.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.72. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $9.32 and a one year high of $16.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Continental Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 5.64% and a negative net margin of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Continental Aktiengesellschaft will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CTTAY shares. Oddo Bhf downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. HSBC downgraded Continental Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Continental Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental Aktiengesellschaft develops products, systems, and services for customers in various industries worldwide. The Autonomous Mobility and Safety business area engages in the development, production, and integration of components and systems for the autonomous mobility and safety, including advanced driver assistance systems, hydraulic brake systems, passive safety and sensoric products, and vehicle dynamics products.

