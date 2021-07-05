Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Down 16.3% in June

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Get Deutsche Post alerts:

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $69.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Post will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.