Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Short Interest Down 16.3% in June

Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 16.3% from the May 31st total of 16,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 99,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.
OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $69.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $85.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.16. Deutsche Post has a 1 year low of $37.82 and a 1 year high of $70.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.09.
The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.156 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Post’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.33%.
About Deutsche Post
Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.
