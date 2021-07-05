Burger Swap 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $9.29 Million (BURGER)

Burger Swap (CURRENCY:BURGER) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Burger Swap coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.70 or 0.00011019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Burger Swap has traded down 3.6% against the dollar. Burger Swap has a market capitalization of $46.33 million and approximately $9.29 million worth of Burger Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00054047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.00795655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.12 or 0.07997815 BTC.

About Burger Swap

BURGER is a coin. Burger Swap’s total supply is 12,880,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,505,400 coins. The official website for Burger Swap is burgerswap.org . Burger Swap’s official Twitter account is @burger_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BurgerSwap emphasizes the concept of a “democratized decentralized exchange”, which mean that governance is not optional but mandatory. The users make the rules. Users of BurgerSwap can actually vote to change parameters of the exchange, including trading fees, staking rewards, mining speed, etc. And what’s more, users can only get staking rewards if they participate in voting. “

Buying and Selling Burger Swap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Burger Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Burger Swap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Burger Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

