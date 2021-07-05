BTMX Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $70,882.00 (BTMX)

BTMX (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. BTMX has a total market capitalization of $345.10 million and $70,882.00 worth of BTMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BTMX has traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BTMX coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001156 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00054047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003294 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00017888 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $267.52 or 0.00795655 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.12 or 0.07997815 BTC.

BTMX Coin Profile

BTMX is a coin. Its launch date was November 10th, 2018. BTMX’s total supply is 743,798,994 coins. BTMX’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BTMX is https://reddit.com/r/BitMax

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BTMX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTMX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BTMX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BTMX using one of the exchanges listed above.

