Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 155,500 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,372,950 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155,500 shares during the quarter. GATX makes up approximately 0.9% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $127,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GATX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in GATX by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,654,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GATX by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,046 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GATX by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of GATX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,529,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of GATX by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 117,330 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,760,000 after buying an additional 11,226 shares in the last quarter.

In other GATX news, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $1,329,636.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,784.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert C. Lyons sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.90, for a total transaction of $2,702,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,842 shares in the company, valued at $7,424,931.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,916 shares of company stock worth $6,019,438. Insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of GATX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.00.

GATX stock opened at $87.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.25. GATX Co. has a one year low of $56.56 and a one year high of $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 7.71 and a current ratio of 7.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.98.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $305.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. GATX’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

