Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $119.21 Million Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 56.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,441,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545,000 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $119,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the third quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 690.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 87,693 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 253,544 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 95,673 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after purchasing an additional 54,552 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,329 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Shares of FTI opened at $9.29 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on FTI. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Monday, March 8th. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.