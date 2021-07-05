Gabelli Funds LLC Has $61.71 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,100,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 79,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $61,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXT. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $223,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Textron by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,554 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 37,458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Textron by 99.5% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 49,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 24,558 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Textron in the 4th quarter worth $6,065,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Textron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 369,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,870,000 after purchasing an additional 4,285 shares during the period. 84.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Textron alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $69.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $66.93. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.79. Textron Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.06 and a 52-week high of $70.68.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Textron had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.86%.

In other Textron news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $689,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Textron

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.