Gabelli Funds LLC Has $83.93 Million Stock Position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 32.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 828,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 406,993 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $83,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HRI. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in Herc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,474,000. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of Herc by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 39,170 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $2,011,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Herc in the 1st quarter valued at $880,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Herc by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,693 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after buying an additional 11,203 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Herc alerts:

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Herc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Herc has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

Shares of HRI stock opened at $112.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.77. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 3.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.51 and a 52-week high of $118.59.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.60 million. Herc had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 16.98%. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total transaction of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,660 shares in the company, valued at $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.