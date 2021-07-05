Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 520,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 0.6% of Gabelli Funds LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $95,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $222.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Shares of DIS opened at $177.11 on Monday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $112.61 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $321.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.63.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

