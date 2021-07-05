Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 118,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,115,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after buying an additional 55,387 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 55,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 24,733 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 273.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 58,233 shares in the last quarter. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.01 on Monday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.01 and a 52-week high of $21.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.78, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.84.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $22.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 million. Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 205.13% and a negative return on equity of 337.04%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Aerie Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.63.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, ocular surface, and retinal diseases in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma.

