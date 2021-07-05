Zacks: Analysts Expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Will Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to report earnings per share of $0.17 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. iStar posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 525%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iStar will report full-year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

STAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of iStar in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STAR. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iStar by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in iStar by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,846,000 after buying an additional 42,200 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in iStar by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 264,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 28,686 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iStar during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of iStar by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,030,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,305,000 after purchasing an additional 13,477 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE STAR opened at $20.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.73. iStar has a 52 week low of $11.10 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a boost from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

