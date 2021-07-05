Alpha Coin Price Down 36.4% Over Last Week (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. During the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 36.4% lower against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $3,833.61 and approximately $29.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,623.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.36 or 0.01476247 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.77 or 0.00424615 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00089858 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000174 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Alpha Coin Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Alpha Coin is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

