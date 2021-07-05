iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect iStar Inc. (NYSE:STAR) to post $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for iStar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.20. iStar reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 525%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that iStar will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow iStar.

iStar (NYSE:STAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.46. iStar had a negative net margin of 4.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on STAR. B. Riley began coverage on shares of iStar in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iStar by 25.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in iStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iStar during the first quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 96.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of iStar stock opened at $20.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.90 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.25. iStar has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $20.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from iStar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. iStar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -57.47%.

iStar Inc (NYSE: STAR) is focused on reinventing the ground lease sector, unlocking value for real estate owners throughout the country by providing modern, more efficient ground leases on all types of properties. As the founder, investment manager and largest shareholder of Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE), the first publicly traded company to focus on modern ground leases, iStar is helping create a logical new approach to the way real estate is owned, and continues to use its historic strengths in finance and net lease to expand this unique platform.

