Heron Bay Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

Heron Bay Capital Management trimmed its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 313 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GLTR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 92.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,070,000 after acquiring an additional 141,395 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 376.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,169 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 89.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 10,385 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $320,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF stock opened at $97.46 on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a one year low of $83.22 and a one year high of $105.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.