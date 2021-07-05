Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 6.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,291,503 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 83,536 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $459,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MA. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MA opened at $375.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $369.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.67 billion, a PE ratio of 57.43, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total transaction of $152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,565,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.70, for a total transaction of $3,817,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,256,383.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,493 shares of company stock valued at $17,264,871 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $418.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Macquarie lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.46.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

