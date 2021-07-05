Krane Funds Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,720 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 8.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 336.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 9,241 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Robert Half International in the first quarter valued at $448,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 238.3% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 5,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the period. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A increased its holdings in Robert Half International by 43.0% in the first quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 134,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,380,000 after purchasing an additional 40,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half International stock opened at $88.67 on Monday. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.29 and a 52 week high of $92.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.08. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 27.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

RHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price target on Robert Half International to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.11.

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

