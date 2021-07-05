7,383 Shares in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Acquired by Krane Funds Advisors LLC

Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edison International (NYSE:EIX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $433,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EIX opened at $57.05 on Monday. Edison International has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.663 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.33.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

