Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 17.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,952,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 815,023 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.5% of Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned about 0.15% of Johnson & Johnson worth $649,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter valued at about $362,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at about $525,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1,559.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the period. Finally, American Money Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American Money Management LLC now owns 29,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Several research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.98 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $166.53. The firm has a market cap of $444.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.