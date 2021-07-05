BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 428.6% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 37 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BlackRock from $922.00 to $1,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $840.00 to $940.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $893.83.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total transaction of $1,401,614.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,409 shares of company stock worth $32,875,775 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $893.63 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $136.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $861.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $531.39 and a 1 year high of $894.89.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 31.52%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

