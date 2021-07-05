Zacks: Analysts Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to report $1.93 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.95 billion and the lowest is $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $1.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.70 billion to $7.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.72 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.93.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 162,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $144,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,057.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $346,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 149.5% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 16,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 9,648 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $308,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

FITB opened at $38.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

