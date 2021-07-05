Heron Bay Capital Management Buys 6,680 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,680 shares during the period. FOX comprises 1.8% of Heron Bay Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Heron Bay Capital Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $3,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in FOX by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 44,274,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,281,000 after purchasing an additional 12,001,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,510 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after acquiring an additional 477,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,311,000. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FOXA. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $37.32 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $23.93 and a 52 week high of $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

