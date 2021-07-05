Capital International Investors Purchases 917,612 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Capital International Investors grew its position in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,225,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 917,612 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 6.01% of GoDaddy worth $793,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd now owns 1,574,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,209,000 after purchasing an additional 204,876 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 22.9% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 30,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after buying an additional 5,685 shares during the last quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of GoDaddy by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 34,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in GoDaddy by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 92,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. lifted its position in GoDaddy by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the period. 94.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

In other news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $77,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,852. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GDDY. Barclays raised their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on GoDaddy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.07.

NYSE GDDY opened at $89.11 on Monday. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $93.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.31. The firm has a market cap of $14.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.98.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $901.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.39 million. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 142.59% and a negative net margin of 15.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GoDaddy Profile

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products such as web analytics, SSL certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence.

See Also: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.