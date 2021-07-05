Capital International Investors Sells 1,544,233 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Capital International Investors reduced its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,464,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,544,233 shares during the period. Capital International Investors owned about 0.06% of Celanese worth $968,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Seascape Capital Management boosted its position in Celanese by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 18,196 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Celanese by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Celanese by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. SRB Corp lifted its holdings in Celanese by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,971 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, High Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Celanese by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.71.

CE opened at $154.73 on Monday. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $83.09 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.18.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a net margin of 34.86% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

