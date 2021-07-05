50,000 Shares in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) Bought by OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCBU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth $4,236,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth $3,977,000. Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth $3,945,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the first quarter worth $2,958,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,195,000.

Shares of VPCBU stock opened at $10.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.99. VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II has a twelve month low of $9.80 and a twelve month high of $10.33.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

