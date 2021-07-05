Mark Stevens Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Mark Stevens trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Mark Stevens’ holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Armor Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $212,000.

Get Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $182.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.41. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 12-month low of $149.88 and a 12-month high of $187.07.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.