Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.34 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Cintas by 6.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Cintas by 8.1% during the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 185,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,295,000 after buying an additional 13,834 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter worth about $653,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Cintas by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 510,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,368,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $383.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $357.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.50. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $261.65 and a 1-year high of $384.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.71.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

