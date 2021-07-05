OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Sells 271,621 Shares of Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp cut its holdings in Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY) by 79.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271,621 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in Landcadia Holdings III were worth $712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Landcadia Holdings III during the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Havens Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings III during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on LCY. Benchmark initiated coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Thursday.

Shares of LCY opened at $12.39 on Monday. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $12.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.39.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (NASDAQ:LCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.