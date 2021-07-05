TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) to report earnings of $0.98 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for TTEC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.03. TTEC posted earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.29. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for TTEC.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.26. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $539.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.67.

In other TTEC news, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,367,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last ninety days. 60.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 1.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 145,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TTEC in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in TTEC in the first quarter worth about $1,890,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $681,000. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TTEC in the first quarter worth about $3,549,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TTEC opened at $103.34 on Wednesday. TTEC has a 12 month low of $43.79 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $103.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, focuses on the design, implementation, and delivery of transformative customer experience for various brands. It operates through TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage segments. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and delivers tech-enabled customer experience solutions through its professional services and suite of technology offerings to enabling and accelerating digital transformation for clients.

