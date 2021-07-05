Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,924 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 3.98% of First Internet Bancorp worth $13,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,946,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $30.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $305.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. First Internet Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.99 and a 12 month high of $41.55.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.74 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

