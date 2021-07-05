Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 138,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,795 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $24,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,767,465.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,691.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,821,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,314 shares of company stock worth $3,538,610. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $187.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.42. The company has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.03. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 30.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on TSCO. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply to $211.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.86.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

