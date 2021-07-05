Markston International LLC Sells 733 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Markston International LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the period. Markston International LLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBTYA. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 569.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,682,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,360 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 66.7% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 277,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 111,131 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 388.9% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 172,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,421,000 after acquiring an additional 137,052 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 26.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LBTYA opened at $27.13 on Monday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $29.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 9.15% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Liberty Global from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Liberty Global presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.09.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $418,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,127 shares in the company, valued at $4,444,417.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard R. Green sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.99, for a total value of $119,013.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $222,576.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 141,741 shares of company stock worth $3,948,076. 9.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential customers and businesses. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage.

