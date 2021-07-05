Capital Bank & Trust Co Acquires 9,698 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 7.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 144,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,698 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $9,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BWXT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,233 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in BWX Technologies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 612,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,940,000 after acquiring an additional 96,332 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,492,000 after purchasing an additional 90,637 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 53,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 10,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 139,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 52,800 shares in the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWXT opened at $58.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.00. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.60 and a 12 month high of $68.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.68 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.72%.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $63,190.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,594.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of BWX Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $320,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,727 shares in the company, valued at $7,162,817.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $635,631 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

