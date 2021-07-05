Capital Bank & Trust Co Reduces Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Capital Bank & Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $6,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Atlassian by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $703,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $237,650,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $123,951,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Atlassian by 981.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 502,449 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,896,000 after buying an additional 455,972 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,504,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,160,082,000 after buying an additional 397,769 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.94.

TEAM stock opened at $262.72 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a one year low of $160.01 and a one year high of $272.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.85, a PEG ratio of 291.91 and a beta of 0.84.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 44.31% and a positive return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $568.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.20 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

Recommended Story: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.