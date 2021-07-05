Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC cut its stake in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,810 shares during the quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Polaris by 445.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their target price on Polaris from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Polaris in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.82.

Polaris stock opened at $135.30 on Monday. Polaris Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.67 and a 12 month high of $147.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

