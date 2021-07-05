Donoghue Forlines LLC Lowers Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Donoghue Forlines LLC decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Donoghue Forlines LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR opened at $97.44 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.98. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.