Krane Funds Advisors LLC Grows Position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its position in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 121.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 33.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $46.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.13 and a 12-month high of $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.16.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.75.

In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 23,364 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $978,484.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 166,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,987,217.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 45,265 shares of company stock worth $1,893,265. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.