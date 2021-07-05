TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI) will report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for TTM Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.27. TTM Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TTM Technologies will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover TTM Technologies.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. TTM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.14% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $526.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.20 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TTMI shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on TTM Technologies from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TTM Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. TTM Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.04.

In related news, COO Philip Titterton sold 6,809 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.37, for a total value of $97,845.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 79,670 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,857.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tai Keung Chung sold 6,493 shares of TTM Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $98,044.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,577 shares of company stock valued at $403,136 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 692,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,045,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 49.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 600,705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,710,000 after acquiring an additional 199,796 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $871,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in TTM Technologies by 9.0% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,097,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,909,000 after acquiring an additional 90,410 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:TTMI opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.62. TTM Technologies has a 12 month low of $10.54 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

TTM Technologies Company Profile

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. It operates PCB and RF&S Components segments. The company offers a range of PCB products, radio-frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

