Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Purchased by AGF Investments LLC

AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC’s holdings in Popular were worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Popular by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,327,000 after purchasing an additional 38,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Popular by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. Sapience Investments LLC grew its holdings in Popular by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Sapience Investments LLC now owns 252,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after purchasing an additional 42,420 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at $500,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Popular in the first quarter valued at $2,288,000. 89.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Popular alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BPOP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Popular from $69.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Popular from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $75.51 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.22. Popular, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $83.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $1.21. Popular had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $632.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $609.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Popular, Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from Popular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is 30.66%.

In other news, EVP Eduardo J. Negron sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.92, for a total value of $749,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Camille Burckhart sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total value of $542,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,033 shares of company stock worth $1,293,863 over the last quarter. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.