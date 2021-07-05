Short Interest in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) Increases By 30.0%

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:OPP) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 30.0% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:OPP opened at $15.71 on Monday. RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund has a 12-month low of $12.92 and a 12-month high of $15.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.51.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.159 per share. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.15%. This is a boost from RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th.

In other RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund news, Portfolio Manager Stephen Andrew O’neill sold 20,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.33, for a total value of $307,581.12. Following the completion of the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 7,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,674.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 338,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $935,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC lifted its position in RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 45,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 7,856 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

RiverNorth/DoubleLine Strategic Opportunity Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by DoubleLine Capital LP. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital U.S.

