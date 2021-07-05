Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Short Interest Update

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,770,000 shares, an increase of 30.5% from the May 31st total of 16,680,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 36,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 151,494,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $922,603,000 after buying an additional 32,386,503 shares during the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,451,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,485,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,399,727 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,864,000 after purchasing an additional 11,739,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,728,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 5,907,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Itaú Unibanco stock opened at $5.92 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.78. Itaú Unibanco has a 1 year low of $3.88 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 15.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.0029 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

