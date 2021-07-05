KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,470,000 shares, a growth of 30.9% from the May 31st total of 8,760,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,630,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

KKR stock opened at $59.79 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.67 and a twelve month high of $61.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $34.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.67.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 58.79%. The firm had revenue of $493.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 32.58%.

KKR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.45.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 12,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $733,941.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.24 per share, with a total value of $300,001.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 21,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 18,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

