Capital International Investors Increases Stock Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,354,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,108,664 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 2.72% of American International Group worth $1,079,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,105 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,329 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 100.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 549 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in American International Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 8,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in American International Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American International Group from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.92.

In other news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total transaction of $2,143,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total value of $1,049,269.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares in the company, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $48.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.33. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $54.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.56 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. American International Group’s payout ratio is 50.79%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

