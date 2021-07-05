TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Sold by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 14.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,011,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,734,494 shares during the period. Capital International Investors’ holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,237,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC grew its holdings in TC Energy by 180.7% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on TRP. Evercore ISI began coverage on TC Energy in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a $70.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TC Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

NYSE TRP opened at $50.01 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.92. TC Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $38.80 and a twelve month high of $53.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.7137 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 39.49%.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

