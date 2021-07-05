Capital International Investors Sells 100,149 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Capital International Investors lessened its stake in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,214,526 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,149 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 4.77% of First Republic Bank worth $1,369,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 291.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 75.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 203 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRC opened at $190.55 on Monday. First Republic Bank has a 1-year low of $100.38 and a 1-year high of $197.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.67.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.25. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 15.15%.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.94.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

