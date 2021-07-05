APG Asset Management N.V. Decreases Stock Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

APG Asset Management N.V. decreased its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,769 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of Hasbro worth $13,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Hasbro by 262.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HAS. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $96.65 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $95.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.78 and a fifty-two week high of $101.24.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,338,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 2,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $221,776.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 153,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,371,086.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock valued at $7,095,907 in the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

